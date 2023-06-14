Damien Woody wants to know why Stefon Diggs didn't resolve his issues with the Bills earlier in the year. (0:54)

Damien Woody to Stefon Diggs: Why is this coming up now? (0:54)

It's Day 2 of mandatory minicamp for the 21 teams that didn't start last week, including the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the entire AFC South -- where two of the top three quarterbacks taken in the 2023 NFL draft reside. Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick, also is in action with his Carolina Panthers.

Two teams, the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles, chose not to have mandatory minicamps.

Here are some snapshots, some from ESPN's NFL Nation reporters who are on the scene, from Wednesday's minicamps:

Top news of the day

Bills' Stefon Diggs back practicing day after his absence

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is present and participating in the team's mandatory minicamp practice Wednesday. His attendance comes a day after he was not present at the team's first minicamp practice.

Lamar Jackson relishing chance to play with 'legend' OBJ

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson acknowledged this offseason that he requested that the team sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. This week, Jackson has gotten a chance to work with a wide receiver that he's long admired for the first time. "Odell is a legend to a lot of us [with] what he did early in his career and the past year [2021 season] when he was with the Rams," Jackson said Wednesday. "Odell is him, one of those guys."

Source: Texans' Maliek Collins to sign 2-year, $23M extension

The Houston Texans will sign defensive tackle Maliek Collins to a two-year, $23 million extension that includes $20 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Best videos

Lamar Jackson said Odell Beckham Jr. looked smooth in their first practice together pic.twitter.com/bH9C1y2lIq — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) June 14, 2023

Back from the weekend & back in the end zone 🙌@Samlaporta pic.twitter.com/oS88PrTyvS — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 12, 2023

With all the focus on Jordan Love, the young pass-catchers and the changing offense, don't forget the Packers used the 13th overall pick on this guy: pic.twitter.com/jU2lwyNN6e — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 14, 2023

CJ Stroud :rocket: Jalen Camp pic.twitter.com/uI743wryPD — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) June 14, 2023

A look at how Shaq Barrett is coming along in his rehab from a torn Achilles in Week 8. His goal all along has been to be ready for training camp. Coach Bowles told me Barrett is "one of the mentally toughest character guys I know." pic.twitter.com/TSNlvKpHPd — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) June 14, 2023

What we are hearing

QB CJ Stroud bounced back in a big way during the 2 min team drill.



Score 17-21.



CJ went 6 for 7 with a touchdown throw to Dalton Schultz on 3rd and 8 inside the 20 with 12 seconds remaining.



Good work. #Texans. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) June 14, 2023

A team-building, no-practice day for Patriots on Day 3 of mandatory minicamp.



There was a sense of finality after Tuesday's practice. They went through everything, including contingency personnel situations (e.g. backup QB steps in, backup C steps in etc.).



So now, some fun. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 14, 2023

Kendre Miller is still recovering from his knee injury but Saints RB coach Joel Thomas expects him to be full go for training camp. "Obviously we've got to manage his load correctly and make sure he can handle the rigors of what we're demanding from practice and go from there." — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) June 13, 2023

Minicamp practice No. 2 is over. Couple notes.

-Same attendance as Tues

-Noah Sewell continues to get good amount of Jack Sanborn's reps in base w/ 1s

-DJ Moore caught a deep ball while flanked by Jaylon Johnson and Elijah Hicks. Play of the day.

-Jaquan Brisker INT in 11/11 — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) June 14, 2023

Best photos

"He continues to amaze us all."



Damar Hamlin is showing out at practice: https://t.co/nszBJWtJiZ pic.twitter.com/JPFWhEfsWb — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 14, 2023

QB1 is present for Day 2 of minicamp. pic.twitter.com/AEZHKcSLrn — Ben Baby (@ben.baby) June 14, 2023