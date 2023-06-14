        <
          NFL mandatory minicamp Day 2: Stefon Diggs returns to practice

          Damien Woody to Stefon Diggs: Why is this coming up now? (0:54)

          Damien Woody wants to know why Stefon Diggs didn't resolve his issues with the Bills earlier in the year. (0:54)

          • ESPN staffJun 14, 2023, 07:00 PM

          It's Day 2 of mandatory minicamp for the 21 teams that didn't start last week, including the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the entire AFC South -- where two of the top three quarterbacks taken in the 2023 NFL draft reside. Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick, also is in action with his Carolina Panthers.

          Two teams, the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles, chose not to have mandatory minicamps.

          Here are some snapshots, some from ESPN's NFL Nation reporters who are on the scene, from Wednesday's minicamps:

          Top news of the day

          Bills' Stefon Diggs back practicing day after his absence

          Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is present and participating in the team's mandatory minicamp practice Wednesday. His attendance comes a day after he was not present at the team's first minicamp practice.

          Lamar Jackson relishing chance to play with 'legend' OBJ

          Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson acknowledged this offseason that he requested that the team sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. This week, Jackson has gotten a chance to work with a wide receiver that he's long admired for the first time. "Odell is a legend to a lot of us [with] what he did early in his career and the past year [2021 season] when he was with the Rams," Jackson said Wednesday. "Odell is him, one of those guys."

          Source: Texans' Maliek Collins to sign 2-year, $23M extension

          The Houston Texans will sign defensive tackle Maliek Collins to a two-year, $23 million extension that includes $20 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

