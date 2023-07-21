JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed defensive end Dawuane Smoot, per his agent, David Canter. It's a one-year deal, according to a league source.

Smoot, the Jaguars' third-round pick in 2017, has been the team's most consistent pass-rusher over the past four seasons. He's coming off a torn right Achilles tendon, which he suffered during the Jaguars' Dec. 22 victory over the New York Jets.

Smoot didn't record a sack in 24 games in his first two seasons but has had 22.5 since and was tied for the team lead with five at the time of his injury. He has had at least five sacks in each of his past four seasons. He signed a two-year, $10 million extension in 2021.

Rookies and quarterbacks reported for training camp Friday morning. Veterans report Tuesday.