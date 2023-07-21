The New York Giants have signed running back James Robinson and wide receiver Cole Beasley, it was announced Friday.

Robinson, who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets last season, agreed to a two-year deal with the New England Patriots in March, but the veteran was released after the first day of mandatory minicamp in June.

The Giants and starting running back Saquon Barkley are currently at a stalemate over a long-term contract, with Barkley saying earlier this week that he "might have to" sit out the 2023 season.

Robinson had his greatest success as an undrafted free agent in 2020, rushing for 1,070 yards and scoring 10 total touchdowns in his debut season with the Jaguars.

He was traded to the Jets midway through last season but played in only four games, rushing for 85 yards and recording one touchdown reception.

In three NFL seasons, Robinson has rushed for 2,262 yards and scored 23 total touchdowns.

The 34-year-old Beasley reunites with Giants coach Brian Daboll, his former offensive coordinator in Buffalo.

Beasley, who split last season with the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also returns to the NFC East after playing his first seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys from 2012-18.

He caught six passes in four games during the 2022 season.

Beasley has 556 catches for 5,744 yards and 34 TDs in 153 career games.

Reuters contributed to this report.