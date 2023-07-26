LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool doesn't need help finding motivation ahead of the 2023 season. Looking to rebound from his worst year as a pro while playing for a second contract provides plenty of drive for the Chicago Bears wide receiver.

"It's the biggest year of my life, and I understand that," Claypool said. "If anybody thinks my work ethic isn't matching that, they're deeply mistaken."

The Bears sent a second-round pick to Pittsburgh last November to acquire Claypool at the trade deadline in an effort to help quarterback Justin Fields' development. Upon arriving in Chicago, Claypool, a 2020 second-rounder, totaled 14 catches for 140 yards in seven games.

Claypool's lack of production and the pick sent to Pittsburgh -- which became the No. 32 selection the draft -- netted a poor initial return on investment for the Bears. A knee injury that cost Claypool two games and a sideline outburst in Detroit complicated matters as Chicago stumbled to a 3-14 finish.

Much of the conversation around the wide receiver this offseason has been his improvement behind the scenes, yet aside from Chicago's first week of OTAs, injuries forced Claypool to miss much of the offseason program. When he reported to Halas Hall for training camp, Claypool was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list before being removed one day later.

The receiver has been informed by family members of what's being said about him "in the Twitterverse," and the public concerns raised about his durability and viability in the Bears' offense.

"I guess I get it," Claypool said. "Maybe people weren't happy with how I dealt with the offseason, but that's only the perception that was given to them and not the reality that's true. I remember almost blowing my knee out against the Packers and being done for the game and kind of pleading to be put back in, putting the knee brace back on, and went back in and tried to help my team win.

"So, if there's any questions on how much I'm willing to do to help this team win, there shouldn't be. You know? I think that I'm doing everything I can to be as healthy as possible and knowing in the game everyone gets injured."

Claypool participated during the Bears' first training camp practice Wednesday without limitations. The reasoning behind the receiver's short stint on the PUP list was needing "an extra day or two to get [right]," according to general manager Ryan Poles.

On report day, Fields noted that Claypool's knee began bothering him toward the end of their offseason workouts in Florida. According to Claypool, that's not the reason he was placed on PUP.

"That's not that," Claypool said. "It's not even my knee, either. It's not even that."

Throughout Claypool's 2022 struggles, coaches and teammates defended the receiver's steep learning curve.

"It's tough," Bears tight end Cole Kmet said. "When you move from one place to another and go into a brand-new offense and, quite frankly, an offense that we were all still getting comfortable with at the time, and to be thrown in the mix like that, it's tough. I think this offseason he has done a great job and he is around for the six weeks and throwing with Justin and the rest of the guys and getting work in there. So I know he's ready to go and looking forward to the season."

Having a full offseason to master the Bears offense despite limited on-field activity is what Claypool believes will help him get back on track and cement himself as a target for Fields. The throwing sessions he was able to fit in with the QB are beneficial in building chemistry, but the playbook is where Claypool has devoted most of his time.

So, how has he done it?

"I make cue cards," Claypool said. "I think DJ (Moore) giggled at me when he came in and saw all my cue cards that I had. But I would basically just test myself, then if I got one wrong I would put it to the side, go through the ones I got wrong and do that every day until I didn't get one wrong."

He went on to describe the cue cards and their utility, saying, "It'd say the play on the front and then on the back it would have the actual drawing of it. So I'd just read the play. Then I'd set something up in the indoor where I'd have an AirPod in and I'd have the audio recording of me saying the play. Then I ran the play and the play would pop up after. So pretty intuitive stuff right there."

Claypool is one of three Bears players (along with Darnell Mooney and Jaylon Johnson) who hope to solidify their case for an extension after Kmet agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal on Wednesday.

With the aim of getting back to the type of production (873 yards, 9 TDs) he generated during a breakout rookie campaign, Claypool's mindset ahead of his first full season with the Bears has those around him confident in his ability to bounce back.

"I think he's in a good spot," coach Matt Eberflus said. "I have a lot of conversations with Clay, as we all do with our players. He feels like he's in a good spot. I think he's got a lot of confidence being the second year into it -- or going into the second part of it. I think he's in a real good spot."