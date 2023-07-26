Welcome to 2023 NFL training camp. All 32 teams will be in action this week as they begin to prepare for the NFL regular season -- which is just six short weeks away. We will have daily updates every day of camp to keep you informed on the latest news and coolest videos.

Wednesday featured major contract news across the league, again from New York Giants camp, where left tackle Andrew Thomas signed a record extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard inked a three-year, $56 million extension, while Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet inked a four-year, $50 million deal.

Thomas' teammate, running back Saquon Barkley, reported to the team's first day of camp after a contract dispute was resolved yesterday. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs also seems to be in a good place after missing one of the team's two mandatory minicamp practices in June.

More on all of that, plus a new starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, below. Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

GM Joe Schoen on Saquon Barkley talks: No hard feelings

The hard negotiations with Saquon Barkley have not left hard feelings -- at least on the New York Giants' end. Barkley was on the field Wednesday for the first practice of training camp -- and he didn't miss a beat. He was instantly thrust into the first-team offense and looked explosive and nimble.

Frank Reich says top pick Bryce Young is starting QB

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young was moved to first team late during the Carolina Panthers' offseason workouts to show what he could do, but on Wednesday coach Frank Reich took it a step further and called the top pick of the 2023 draft his starter.

Jordan Love heeding Aaron Rodgers' advice

Jordan Love was happy to see Aaron Rodgers' name pop up on his phone on Tuesday night. Rodgers had a message for Love on the eve of his first training camp practice as the Green Bay Packers new starting quarterback. The message, according to Love, was this: "Just be yourself. Have fun. Enjoy it."

LT Andrew Thomas signs record-setting 5-year extension

The New York Giants signed star left tackle Andrew Thomas to a record-setting contract extension Wednesday just hours before their first practice of training camp. The Giants did not announce the terms of the deal, but Thomas' agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the 2020 first-round draft pick agreed to a five-year, $117.5 million extension that includes $67 million guaranteed at signing, a record for an offensive lineman.

Cole Kmet agrees to 4-year, $50M extension

The Chicago Bears and tight end Cole Kmet have agreed on a four-year, $50 million contract extension, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates. The deal includes $32.8 million guaranteed and $20 million in new first-year cash, sources told Schefter and Yates.

Kyle Pitts practices for first time since MCL injury

Tight end Kyle Pitts said he is "pretty close" to peak form following his first practice after suffering a season-ending MCL injury in his right knee last November. Pitts worked during individual drills and ran routes in one-on-one sessions during the first day of the team's mandatory acclimation period to open the 2023 season.

Rookie CB Devon Witherspoon to miss camp start, source says

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick in this year's draft, is not expected to be on the field for the start of training camp Wednesday as the two sides have been unable to reach an agreement on his rookie contract, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Witherspoon is the lone first-round pick who remains unsigned. At issue, a source confirmed to ESPN, is the payment schedule of his slotted $21.17 million signing bonus.

Tennessee Titans: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins took the field for the first time and immediately got to work with quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The two worked on a side field with Treylon Burks during special teams period. Tannehill's first pass in 7-on-7 was to Hopkins. "I've been a fan of his game for a long time," Tannehill said. "To come out and get the work in on the first day is exciting for us." Outside linebacker Harold Landry was on the field for the first time since tearing his right ACL last September. He didn't wear a brace and took part in all periods of practice. -- Turron Davenport

Houston Texans: Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud continues battling in the quarterback competition with Davis Mills. Between four total sessions of 7-on-7 and team drills, Stroud and Mills split the first team reps. Neither stood out as both struggled through the air. Stroud did have a 30-yard throw down the field to Nico Collins. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask alternated first-team reps and coach Todd Bowles said he was pleased with their overall command of Dave Canales' offense. Bowles will make a decision on a starter during the preseason. The only player not practicing today was wide receiver Russell Gage, whom Bowles said sustained a leg injury this offseason. He's not on the PUP though, and was running on an adjacent field during practice with a trainer. Pro Bowl inside linebacker Devin White, who expressed his desire to be traded this offseason, was in attendance and was a full participant. A source close to the situation told ESPN, "He's locked in and ready," and he looked to be in good spirits throughout the practice. -- Jenna Laine

New Orleans Saints: Wide receiver Michael Thomas declared last month that he would fully be back by Day 1 of training camp after recovering from a toe injury. He backed that up on Wednesday when he played with the first team in 11-on-11 drills. He was targeted twice. The first pass was broken up, but he easily caught the second. "I think it was good for everybody," said Saints quarterback Derek Carr. "We took a deep breath and now we can work, we can build off that. It was good to throw him the ball." New tight end Jimmy Graham also joined the team after a one-year absence from the NFL and eight-year absence from New Orleans. Graham also played with the first team in 11-on-11, but did not catch a pass on Wednesday. -- Katherine Terrell

Washington Commanders: Defensive end Chase Young can help take this defense from good to very good if he plays as he did most of his rookie season in 2020. That's why it was a good sign that he ditched the brace on his surgically-repaired right knee and looked spry off the snap during full-team drills. Though Washington doesn't yet have pads on, Young applied pressure at times while working vs. the starters. The coaches felt Young had developed bad rush habits -- notably too much stutter-stepping. But during minicamp and again Wednesday, Young did not stutter step and his rushes were more effective. It was a good first day for him. -- John Keim

Denver Broncos: Coach Sean Payton said he's glad to have running back Javonte Williams, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 last season, back on the field for the start of training camp. The Broncos went through their first full team workout on Wednesday, and Williams worked in individual drills as well as some work in team drills. But given he tore an ACL, LCL and suffered other damage in his right knee on Oct. 2, Payton said Williams will be on a slightly different participation schedule than some players. "Any player who had a significant injury a year ago...we'll have days on, limited days, day off," Payton said. "There's a process, it won't only be with him, there will be a handful of those players." Williams continues to say he's hopeful he will play in the team's season opener Sept. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. -- Jeff Legwold

