Six-time Pro-Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell has finalized a one-year deal to return to the Arizona Cardinals for his 18th NFL season, the team announced Wednesday.

The one-year deal is for $5.5 million and has a maximum value of $7.5 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Campbell, 38, was the team's second-round pick in 2008 and played with the Cardinals until 2016. He will add depth to a defensive front that's gone through a bit of a remodel this offseason with the addition of tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and edge rusher Josh Sweat.

He's not expected to start but will have certain packages designed to get him on the field. He'll also add a veteran presence to not just a defensive line room but a locker room that's looking to take the next step and make a playoff push this coming season.

Campbell signed with the Miami Dolphins late in the 2024 offseason, joining the team just before training camp. He immediately made an impact as a leader on a team many believed had Super Bowl aspirations.

While the Dolphins underwhelmed on the field for much of the 2024 season, Campbell shined and recorded his highest pass rush win rate since 2019. He finished third on the team with five sacks and second on the team with 12 tackles for a loss. He led all defensive linemen with a 46% run stop win rate.

The former Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award winner's season got off to a surprising start off the field, however. Before the Dolphins' season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Campbell was placed in handcuffs by a Miami-Dade police officer just outside of Hard Rock Stadium, while attempting to defuse an ongoing situation with officers and teammate Tyreek Hill. Campbell was eventually released and was not cited.

He played in that day's game against the Jaguars, recording a tackle for a loss on the first play from scrimmage.

Campbell was noncommittal about his career plans when asked after the 2024 regular-season finale, saying he needed to give himself time to rest and discuss the matter with his family. He added that his performance this past season would likely impact his decision moving forward.

Selected to six Pro Bowls and one first-team All-Pro nod (2017), Campbell has 110.5 sacks in 17 seasons. In addition to the Cardinals and Dolphins, Campbell has played for the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons in his career.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss and Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.