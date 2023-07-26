MIAMI -- Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since his incident of alleged assault at Haulover Marina in June, saying he is ready to move forward.

According to WPLG-TV in Miami, Hill allegedly hit a marina employee during a "disagreement" that took place last month. Miami sports radio show host Andy Slater reported Hill slapped the employee on the back of the head but said the employee has declined to press charges at this time. The incident was investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department, but no charges were filed against Hill.

Earlier this week, attorneys for both parties released a joint statement announcing the situations had been resolved.

"The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences," Evan Feldman, the attorney for an employee of Kelley Fleet Inc., and Julius Collins, the attorney for Hill, said in a statement provided to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Speaking to local media at the Dolphins' training facility, Hill reiterated that the situation has been resolved.

"I'm not here to get into that. I'm here to play ball," he said. "Like I understand your question totally, but the issue has been resolved and I'm currently [working], I'm currently cooperating with the NFL, giving them all the details on what happened on that day."

Hill said he is not concerned about a potential suspension from the NFL and is focused solely on the Dolphins' upcoming season.

"When I'm able to come here and play ball, man, I get a chance to get away from all that at the end of the day," Hill said. "So that's the great thing about football. God has blessed me to be able to perform and do what I do, and I'm blessed and grateful for that, and I just can't make bonehead mistakes like that."

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel commented on the situation for the first time as well, expressing his overall disappointment but also his intent to reserve judgment until all facts come to light.

"So, yeah, communicated with him, communicated with the league," McDaniel said Wednesday. "You know, in situations like that, everybody is disappointed with what we're talking about. You know, and I think it's important, when you're in charge of making decisions, to reserve as much judgment as possible until all the information is collected.

"The league is still looking into it, and we're in communication with the league as we've been from the beginning. And, you know, outside of that, I'm looking forward to practice and to be continued as information comes our way."

Dolphins veterans reported to training camp in Miami Gardens on Tuesday.