Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has reached a settlement with the parties involved in an incident at a Miami Beach marina last month, attorneys for both sides announced Monday.

"The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences," Evan Feldman, the attorney for the Employee of the Kelly Fleet, Inc. and Julius Collins, the attorney for Hill, said in a joint statement provided to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to WPLG-TV in Miami, Hill allegedly hit a marina employee during a "disagreement" that took place Sunday. Miami sports radio show host Andy Slater reported that Hill slapped the employee on the back of the head but that the employee has declined to press charges at this time.

The incident was under investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department, but no charges have been filed against Hill.

The Dolphins released a statement last month through a spokesperson, acknowledging the reported incident.

Hill, a seven-team Pro Bowl selection and a four-time first team All-Pro, is entering his second season with the Dolphins after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dolphins veteran players are scheduled to report to training camp on Tuesday.

Information from ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques was used in this report.