          Dolphins' Tyreek Hill under investigation in alleged altercation

          • Marcel Louis-Jacques, ESPNJun 21, 2023, 02:01 AM
          MIAMI -- Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation on allegations of assault/battery at a Miami Beach marina, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said Tuesday.

          According to WPLG-TV in Miami, Hill allegedly hit a marina employee during a "disagreement" that took place Sunday. Fox Sports 640 reported that Hill slapped the employee on the back of the head, but that the employee has declined to press charges at this time.

          The Dolphins released a statement through a spokesperson, acknowledging the reported incident.

          "We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL," the Dolphins said in the statement. "We will reserve further comment at this time."

          Hill is entering his second season with the Dolphins after spending the first six of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.