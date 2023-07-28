Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the fifth overall selection in the NFL draft, became the last of this year's 259 picks to reach a deal after agreeing to a four-year, $31.86 million contract Friday that includes a $20.17 million signing bonus, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Witherspoon had been missing practices since training camp started Wednesday. Because he had not been under contract, Witherspoon was not subject to any fines for missing practice.

He took part in spring practices despite not having signed his rookie deal, though he was limited early on by what coach Pete Carroll said was a hamstring injury. In addition to working with the No. 1 defense at left cornerback in the spring, Witherspoon got reps at nickelback.

Carroll said Wednesday that Witherspoon will continue to compete there with Coby Bryant when he returns.

Witherspoon, who played collegiately at Illinois, is the Seahawks' highest draft pick since Carroll and general manager John Schneider took over in 2010. His fully-guaranteed deal contains a fifth-year team option that is standard for first-round picks.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.