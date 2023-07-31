Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones was suspended for two games by the NFL on Monday for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

He will be eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games before his suspension begins Week 1 when the Cowboys play the New York Giants. He will be allowed to return to the team after the Cowboys' Week 2 game against the New York Jets.

Jones signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys this offseason after spending the 2022 season with the Kansas City Chiefs but appeared in just six games with 17 carries after a four-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His best year came in 2020 when Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl, and he finished with 978 yards on 192 carries with seven touchdowns.

He was signed in March shortly after the Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott to provide depth behind starter Tony Pollard. The Cowboys also have Malik Davis, an undrafted free agent last year, and rookie Deuce Vaughn, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 draft, on their depth chart at the position.

