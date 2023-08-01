TAMPA, Fla. -- A right calf strain suffered by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is not significant and should only keep him out a few weeks, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Kancey, the 19th overall draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft, pulled up during a drill and was carted off the field Sunday. On Monday, he underwent an MRI, which revealed no significant damage to the calf, with the source describing it as a "best-case scenario."

The Buccaneers plan to allow Kancey to take things week by week and focus on getting the expected starter prepared for the season opener on Sept. 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea, a first-round draft pick in 2018, suffered a strained left calf early in training camp during his rookie season and did not see action until Week 4 of the regular season. Kancey's injury is not believed to be as severe.

Kancey's injury is the latest of its nature at the start of 2023 training camps, with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow picking up a calf strain on Thursday that will keep him out "several weeks" and Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson sidelined 4-6 weeks with the same setback.