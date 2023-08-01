CINCINNATI -- Trayveon Williams, one of the contenders to be the Cincinnati Bengals' top backup running back, left Tuesday's practice on a cart after suffering a right ankle injury.

Following the departure of Samaje Perine in free agency, Williams was in the mix to become the team's top reserve option behind starter Joe Mixon. After Tuesday's practice, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he didn't have any immediate updates on Williams' status and that the team would continue to gather more information.

However, Taylor praised Williams' growth since the team drafted him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

"He's always been a guy that's created energy," Taylor said. "I think he's really learned how to become a pro in all aspects, whether it's special teams or things that we need him to do on offense."

Williams, a Texas A&M product, signed a one-year contract with the Bengals after his rookie contract expired.

Despite receiving limited touches in his first four seasons with the team, the veteran flashed in various moments. He had a 55-yard carry in 2020, the team's longest that season. Last season against the Tennessee Titans, with the Bengals trailing 10-3 late in the second quarter, Williams had his longest reception as a pro -- a 24-yard catch on third-and-12. Cincinnati ended that drive with a touchdown and eventually won, 20-16.

Mixon, Williams and Chris Evans are the lone returning running backs from last year's team that reached the AFC championship game for the second straight year. The Bengals also drafted ex-Illinois running back Chase Brown in the fifth round.

In other injury news, Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson suited and participated in Tuesday's practice. He was out on Monday with an undisclosed lower-body injury.