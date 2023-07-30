CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals have signed quarterback Reid Sinnett in the wake of Joe Burrow's calf injury.

The team announced the move Sunday as the Bengals look to add depth during training camp with Burrow expected to miss several weeks while he recovers from a strained right calf, according to coach Zac Taylor.

Sinnett is expected to be behind Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning on the team's depth chart.

Sinnett, 26, has predominantly been a practice squad player throughout his career. His most extensive NFL regular-season experience came in 2021, when he was on Philadelphia's active roster for 10 games. He played one game for the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas in 2023.

However, Sinnett does have experience playing in Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium. As a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2021, he threw a Hail Mary to Chris Myarick on the final play to beat the Bengals in both teams' preseason finale. Myarick was briefly with the Bengals at the end of that season.