METAIRIE, La. -- Free agent running back Kareem Hunt will visit the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Saints are looking for running back depth after Eno Benjamin was placed on injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles. Starting running back Alvin Kamara will be suspended for the first three games of the season due to a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Jamaal Williams, who signed with the Saints in free agency, and rookie Kendre Miller, a 2023 third-round pick out of TCU, will likely be the immediate backups behind Kamara. The only other depth on the roster at the moment is rookie Ellis Merriweather and Kirk Merritt, who converted from wide receiver.

Hunt, 28, was a third-round draft pick for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and spent the past four seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He played in all 17 games for the Browns last season with no starts as a backup to Nick Chubb, rushing for 468 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 35 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown last season.

Hunt was a Pro Bowl selection and the NFL's rushing leader as a rookie in 2017.

The Saints are also working out linebacker Anthony Barr with Demario Davis temporarily sidelined by a calf injury, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini. Barr started 14 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season.