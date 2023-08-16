WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Jonathan Taylor has departed Indianapolis Colts training camp once again.

The team, in a statement Wednesday, said Taylor has left camp to attend to a personal matter with permission from the club.

Multiple sources told ESPN the current absence is not related to Taylor's contract status. The All-Pro running back has been in a contract standoff with the Colts.

Taylor returned to training camp Monday after leaving Indiana last week to undergo additional off-site treatment on his lingering ankle injury, for which he underwent surgery in January.

Taylor returned this week, as expected, but "had a personal matter arise," according to the Colts.

"He is not currently with the team and his absence is excused," the team's statement read.

Taylor has been seeking a contract extension from Indianapolis since prior to training camp. When the Colts declined to engage Taylor on a new deal, he requested a trade as his relationship with the team began to sour.

Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform list and has not taken the field since being placed on injured reserve in December. Colts owner Jim Irsay publicly denied Taylor's trade request, but the team -- according to sources -- has not ruled out the possibility of a deal.

Taylor led the NFL in rushing in 2021 and has 3,841 rushing yards for his career.