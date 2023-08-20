SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the second time in a week and a half, a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver has suffered an injury that will keep him out for an extended period.

Second-year wideout Danny Gray left Saturday's preseason victory against the Denver Broncos after injuring his right shoulder on the game's opening kickoff. After the game, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan expressed concern that Gray might have broken his collarbone, an injury that would keep him out about two months.

On Sunday, the Niners received some good news in that Gray didn't break the collarbone, but he did sprain the SC (sternoclavicular) joint in his right shoulder, which will keep him out for a bit.

"We were worried it was a broken collarbone," Shanahan said. "It is still a pretty bad injury. ... It doesn't sound like he'll be ready at the beginning of the year."

The 49ers are suddenly a bit thin at wide receiver. While starters Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and slot receiver Jauan Jennings made it through their first preseason snaps fine, Gray joins Ray-Ray McCloud, also the primary returner, on the sideline for the next few weeks.

McCloud broke his left wrist in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 10. With Gray and McCloud out for a bit, the Niners must sort through remaining options for depth in the early part of the season.

Rookie Ronnie Bell, a seventh-round pick out of Michigan, has asserted himself as a return option and produced in the passing game the past two weeks. He had seven catches for 114 yards and a 28-yard punt return against the Broncos, although he also had a pass bounce off him for an interception for the second week in a row.

"Ronnie continues to do a really good job for us," quarterback Sam Darnold said. "He has got to continue to do that because as a rookie it can be hard to absorb the offense and go out there and play ball. You just have to continue to put your head down and go to work."

Veterans Willie Snead IV and Chris Conley and youngsters Tay Martin and Dazz Newsome are among the other options on the roster vying for snaps. Because McCloud's and Gray's injuries are considered short term, the Niners won't put either on injured reserve before the cutdown to 53, which means there will be some juggling to do when that time comes.

Regardless, Shanahan is confident in the options to fill the void left by McCloud and Gray.

"I think we've got a good group of depth to be ready for this opportunity, especially losing two guys who had a good chance to make the team," Shanahan said. "I do think that we've got a good mix of some veteran guys and we've also got some young guys who have been around here... -- a lot of guys who are ready for this opportunity, but as always they are also competing against other rosters, too."