Todd Bowles tells the media that Baker Mayfield will be the Bucs' starting quarterback over Kyle Trask this season. (0:46)

With one preseason game to go, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for the 2023 season, filling the very large shoes of Tom Brady.

Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft who has now had stints with the Browns, Rams and Panthers, beat out 2021 second-round draft pick Kyle Trask.

General manager Jason Licht, Bowles and offensive coordinator Dave Canales all acknowledged that carrying on a lengthy quarterback competition so deep into camp would mean less reps for the eventual starter, but the Bucs felt it was necessary to give Trask a true opportunity to compete after two years behind Brady and Blaine Gabbert.

Trask showed significant improvement from mandatory minicamp to training camp in his accuracy and fundamentals, his grasp of Canales' new offense, and in his decision-making. At one point he was even outplaying Mayfield in practices.

But Mayfield's experience, having started 69 regular-season games, including a 48-37 playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers when he was with the Cleveland Browns, prevailed.

Mayfield started the first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Trask started the second.

Mayfield appeared more in control and had better command of the offense this preseason. In the first preseason game, he completed 8 of 9 passes for 63 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

In two preseason games -- including nearly an entire second preseason game due to third-stringer John Wolford's injury, Trask completed 26 of 38 passes for 317 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also fumbled the ball against the Jets on a sack Saturday night, but it was recovered by tight end Cade Otton.

Mayfield signed with the Bucs this offseason on a one-year deal worth $4 million, with incentives that push it to $8.5 million. The hope is that he can get his career back on track while helping the cash-strapped Bucs avoid a major drop-off after Brady's retirement.