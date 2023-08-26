Cleveland Browns receiver Jakeem Grant was carted off the field after suffering a right knee injury on the opening kickoff of Saturday's preseason game against the host Kansas City Chiefs.

The medical staff placed an air cast around Grant's leg before driving him into the locker room. He will not return to the game with what has been initially described as a knee injury.

The 2021 Pro Bowler had just returned from a season-ending Achilles injury suffered during training camp last year.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Grant's college teammate at Texas Tech, was among those with Grant as he was loaded onto the cart.

