          Browns' Jakeem Grant carted off vs. Chiefs with knee injury

          • Jake Trotter, ESPN Staff WriterAug 26, 2023, 05:30 PM
              Jake Trotter covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN. He joined ESPN in 2011 covering college football. Before that, he worked at The Oklahoman, Austin American-Statesman and Middletown (Ohio) Journal newspapers. You can follow him on Twitter @Jake_Trotter.
          Cleveland Browns receiver Jakeem Grant was carted off the field after suffering a right knee injury on the opening kickoff of Saturday's preseason game against the host Kansas City Chiefs.

          The medical staff placed an air cast around Grant's leg before driving him into the locker room. He will not return to the game with what has been initially described as a knee injury.

          The 2021 Pro Bowler had just returned from a season-ending Achilles injury suffered during training camp last year.

          Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Grant's college teammate at Texas Tech, was among those with Grant as he was loaded onto the cart.

          ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.