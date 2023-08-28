PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles signed suspended former Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on Monday, the team announced.

Rodgers was subsequently placed on the reserve/suspended list.

Rodgers, 25, was released by the Colts in late June after being suspended indefinitely by the league for gambling policy violations.

Sources familiar with the activity on the online sportsbook account used by Rodgers told ESPN's David Purdum in June that upward of 100 bets were placed, including at least one wager on a game involving the Colts. A source told ESPN that friends of Rodgers, who were in Florida, encouraged him to place many of the wagers, the majority of which were in the $25-$50 range. Legal sports betting was not available in Florida this past football season. The largest wager placed through the account was a $1,000 prop bet on the over/under on rushing yards by a Colts running back, which won.

The NFL investigation into the gambling violations did not find evidence of any game manipulation, a league source told Purdum.

Rodgers had acknowledged his situation on social media in June, saying he takes "full responsibility" for his actions.

He will not be with the team until his suspension is lifted. He can petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Rodgers has three interceptions and 10 passes defensed over three seasons in Indianapolis while serving as a kick and punt returner.