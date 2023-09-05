FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones had gun charges against him dropped Tuesday in exchange for agreeing to serve one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service on other counts, according to court documents.

Jones had been arrested June 16 after authorities at Boston's Logan Airport said they found a Glock box with two guns and ammunition inside a bag with Jones' name on it. He was charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card. He also was charged with two counts of an airport security violation, possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport. Jones had pleaded not guilty.

The deal was reached during a hearing Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court, with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office dropping the weapons charges and Jones receiving probation and community service for the security violation. The community service will consist of outreach and education for youth and community organizations about firearm safety.

Prosecutors explained the decision in their filing, stating: "It cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident."

In addition, they noted an exemption for those requiring a firearm identification card and were "provided documentation and verified that Mr. Jones purchased both firearms lawfully in the state of Arizona and has taken steps to become a lawful gun owner in the state of Massachusetts" within a mandated 60-day period.

Jones' lawyer, Rosemary Scapicchio, told ESPN in a statement: "Jack is grateful to have this case resolved and he's looking forward to playing football on Sunday."

Jones, 25, had said Aug. 23 in his most recent interview with reporters that his plan was to "focus on the football and let the outside be the outside, and worry about that on the outside. ... I hope I'm available [Week 1]."

The NFL can still review Jones' status under its personal conduct policy.

The Patriots host the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and Jones projects as a backup if those ahead of him on the depth chart are healthy.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.