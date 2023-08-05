FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones, who is facing gun charges from a June arrest at Boston's Logan Airport, deferred to his lawyer Friday night when asked his version of events that day.

Jones is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 18 for a probable cause hearing, which is one day before the team's preseason game at the Green Bay Packers.

"When I get out here on this football field, it's all ball, man," Jones said following the Patriots' in-stadium practice Friday night in his first public comments to reporters since the arrest. "I just come out here to play ball, give it my all and do what I'm supposed to for the team."

Of what unfolded June 16, the day he was arrested, Jones said: "I can't answer that question. That's a question for my lawyer."

Jones pleaded not guilty and posted $30,000 cash bail. Prosecutors said authorities at Logan Airport found a Glock box with two guns and ammunition inside a bag with Jones' name on it.

Jones, 25, was charged with two counts of the following offenses: possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport, possession of ammunition without a forearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Two of the counts against Jones carry mandatory minimum prison sentences of 2½ years if he is indicted and later convicted.

Two other counts carry mandatory minimum sentences of 18 months if he is indicted and later convicted.

Jones' lawyer, Rosemary Scapicchio, said in June that Jones "had no intention of bringing any guns into Logan Airport that day."

Asked Friday night if he is optimistic he will be part of the Patriots this season, Jones said: "That's not my call. That's up to Coach [Bill Belichick]. I just do what I'm supposed to do on the field, give it my all on the field and hope it falls in the right place."

He also said: "Every day you're worried about your future on any team, because this league is very liquid. You could be here today and gone tomorrow on any team. So you have to go out there and participate -- availability is the best ability."

Jones, a fourth-round draft pick last year out of Arizona State, played in 13 games last season with two starts. He currently projects as a backup.

On Thursday, he had abruptly left practice after making a play along the sideline. He appeared to exchange words with cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino after the play.

Jones said it was "nothing bad" and added, "We're good today."

Meanwhile, Pellegrino said: "We had a conversation and that conversation is personal. We're moving on to [the next practice to] watch him grow each day forward."