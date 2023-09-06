Outside linebacker Carl Nassib, who in 2021 became the first openly gay active player in the NFL, announced his retirement Wednesday.

Nassib addressed his decision in an Instagram post, calling his retirement a "bittersweet moment."

"It really feels like just yesterday starting out as a walk-on at Penn State," Nassib wrote. "Football has given me more than I ever could have imagined. I can truly hang up my helmet for the last time knowing I gave it everything I had."

Nassib told People that the NFL is interested in maintaining a connection in a to-be-determined role.

"Maintaining that relationship shows that the NFL is continuing to support me," Nassib said. "They've supported me so much over the last two years, and I really couldn't have done it without that support."

Nassib announced he was gay in June 2021, while he was playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. That August, he said the reaction to his announcement had been "incredible."

The 30-year-old Nassib last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, appearing in 13 games and recording 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. He played in seven NFL seasons after being drafted in the third round by the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

He said in his post that he would turn his focus to his company Rayze, an app that links people to each other and to nonprofits that appeal to their interests or are based where they live.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in this report.