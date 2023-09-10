CLEVELAND -- Browns right tackle Jack Conklin was carted off the field with a knee injury Sunday.

Conklin injured his left knee while pass protecting in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson rolled into Conklin's knee while rushing from the other side of the Browns' pocket.

Conklin was an All-Pro his first year in Cleveland in 2020 but has battled injuries since, including a torn patella in his right knee in 2021.

Rookie Dawand Jones, a fourth-round pick out of Ohio State, replaced Conklin.