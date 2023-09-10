BALTIMORE -- The Ravens ruled out two starters -- running back J.K. Dobbins and safety Marcus Williams -- in Sunday's season opener against the Houston Texans.

Dobbins had to be helped off the field after injuring an ankle in the third quarter, and Williams left late in the second quarter with a left shoulder injury.

Dobbins was hurt five minutes into the second half, when he took a short pass in the right flat and got tackled by Texans safety M.J. Stewart along the sideline. He limped to the sideline before heading to the locker room. Dobbins couldn't put any weight on his one leg and had his arms draped around trainers as he headed to the locker room.

Heading into the opener, Dobbins declared himself 100% healthy for the first time in three years. He missed all of the 2021 season with a significant left knee injury, and he wasn't at full strength all of last season.

Dobbins expressed frustration over his contract situation this offseason. He is heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

Earlier in Sunday's game, Dobbins leapt into the end zone for Baltimore's first touchdown of the season, scoring from 4 yards out.

With Dobbins out, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards split snaps. But Hill received most of the carries in the red zone, scoring two touchdowns.

Williams, the Ravens' top free agent signing in 2022, injured his shoulder late in the second quarter. He was looked at by doctors on the sideline and went into the locker room.

The Ravens were without Williams for seven games last season after he dislocated a wrist. Geno Stone, who replaced Williams last season, filled in for him once again Sunday.

Williams signed a five-year, $70 million contract with Baltimore in March 2022.