CINCINNATI -- One of Cincinnati's former prized signings is now a free agent.

The Bengals released offensive tackle La'el Collins from the team's physically unable to perform list, according to the NFL's daily transaction report.

Collins had been recovering from torn ligaments in his left knee suffered in a Week 16 game against the New England Patriots last season. He was placed on the PUP list ahead of training camp as he continued the rehab process.

The seven-year veteran signed with the Bengals in the 2022 offseason and started 15 games at right tackle. With the move, the Bengals will gain $7.7 million in cap savings while incurring $1.7 million in dead money in 2024.

Signed to be a starter, Collins was slotted as a depth option had he come back this season. After Cincinnati added Orlando Brown in free agency to be its left tackle, Jonah Williams shifted to right tackle.

Collins, who spent the first six years of his career in Dallas, dealt with a back injury during his time in Cincinnati. He finished last season 57th out of 64 qualifying players in pass block win rate as a tackle, which is an ESPN metric powered by NFL Next Gen Stats.