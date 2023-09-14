LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears secondary will be without nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon for at least the next four weeks after a hand injury landed the second-year defensive back on injured reserve.

Gordon is feared to have broken his hand on a play late in the fourth quarter of Chicago's 38-20 loss to Green Bay on Sunday. He did not practice Wednesday and will be eligible to return for Week 6 when the Bears host the Minnesota Vikings.

Upon placing Gordon on injured reserve Thursday, the Bears signed cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster and added defensive back Macon Clark to the practice squad.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the team is looking at all its options to replace Gordon. Behind Gordon on the depth chart is Josh Blackwell, who played 117 snaps in the slot in 2022. Blackwell was limited in practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

"It's invaluable to be able to be out there and know the position," Eberflus said. "As we said before, there is a lot of detail to the position, that nickel spot, and [Blackwell has] done a good job in there. He's been a good special teamer for us. And if we go that route, he'll do a nice job."

Gordon had one pass breakup and one tackle against Green Bay before injuring his hand. The 2022 second-round pick shifted solely to playing the nickel this offseason after Chicago used a second-round pick to draft Tyrique Stevenson to play outside corner.