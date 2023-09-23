The Houston Texans have placed cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, the team announced Saturday.

Stingley, who was injured during practice Wednesday, is the fourth starting Texans defensive back to suffer an injury this season. Safety Jimmie Ward missed the first two games because of a hip injury. Safety Jalen Pitre bruised a lung in Week 1 against the Ravens and did not play Week 2 against the Colts. Nickel cornerback Tavierre Thomas broke a hand against the Colts, had surgery Tuesday and is out Sunday.

The Texans received some relief in the secondary, as Ward started practicing again this week.

Stingley, the Texans' No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, suffered a hamstring injury last season against the Giants in Week 10 and missed the remainder of the season, finishing with one interception and 43 tackles.

In 2023, Stingley has been targeted five times through two games, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, allowing three catches for 68 yards.

The Texans will also be without left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars because of a knee injury.