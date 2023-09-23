The New Orleans Saints placed running back Jamaal Williams on injured reserve because of a hamstring issue, the team announced Saturday. Williams did not practice this week after leaving Monday's victory over the Carolina Panthers early.

Williams will be one of several players out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The league announced earlier in the week that safety Marcus Maye would serve a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. His court case for a 2021 DUI charge in Florida concluded last month.

The Saints will also be without starting outside cornerback Paulson Adebo, who was downgraded to out after injuring a hamstring late in the practice week. Tight end Foster Moreau was also downgraded to out Saturday because of an ankle injury.

Maye is the second of two starters currently serving suspensions. Running back Alvin Kamara will be out one more game after he was given a three-game suspension at the start of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

This means the Saints will likely be relying heavily on two rookies. Rookie running back Kendre Miller is set to make his debut after a hamstring issue kept him out of the first two games. He'll likely share carries with Tony Jones Jr., who scored two touchdowns last week after being activated from the practice squad.

Rookie safety Jordan Howden will likely start in Maye's place after being mostly used in sub packages to start the season. Isaac Yiadom, who was listed on the depth chart behind Adebo, will potentially take his place if the Saints choose to keep starting slot corner Alontae Taylor inside.