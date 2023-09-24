Panthers' DJ Chark spins away from Seahawks for 47-yard touchdown

SEATTLE -- The Carolina Panthers, who came into Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a league-low one completion for 20-plus yards, got a 47-yard touchdown catch by DJ Chark Jr. in the second quarter for a 10-9 lead.

It was the second completion of 20-plus yards in the game, with veteran Andy Dalton replacing injured Bryce Young (ankle) as the starting quarterback. Dalton had a 23-yard completion to Adam Thielen earlier.

The touchdown was the most wide open a Carolina receiver has been this season. Chark lined up on the left side and ran a post pattern and got lost behind the secondary. After the catch, all he had to do was juke cornerback Tre Brown to run untouched into the end zone.

Dalton became the third player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass for five different teams in a five-season span, joining Jeff Garcia and Mike Glennon,