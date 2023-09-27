The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Van Noy will begin on the practice squad but could get elevated soon, according to a source.

The Ravens have been hit by several key injuries, including to starting outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who was among seven starters to miss Sunday's overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Outside linebacker David Ojabo was one of five more players to get hurt on Sunday.

Van Noy served as a catalyst for the Los Angeles Chargers last year in a late-season defensive turnaround that propelled the Bolts to their first playoff appearance since 2018.

Van Noy, 32, recorded a sack in five straight games down the stretch but arguably more significantly provided leadership among an L.A. unit that was consistently underperforming.

Following a Week 13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, one that caused the Chargers' postseason chances to drop significantly, Van Noy called for reoccurring defensive-players-only meetings that coincided with the unit improving from among the league's worst defenses to among the top-rated units.

The Chargers signed Van Noy to a one-year, $2.25 million deal in free agency, initially wanting him to play inside linebacker. But after edge rusher Joey Bosa was placed on injured reserve following Week 3, Van Noy moved to the outside.

He finished last season with five sacks, three pass deflections, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

In nine NFL campaigns, Van Noy has recorded 33.5 sacks, with at least five sacks in each of the past four seasons, 47 tackles for loss, 10 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries. He won two Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots.

