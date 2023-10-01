NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with a rib injury.

Higgins did not come out of the locker room for the start of the second half. He had two catches for 19 yards before he was knocked out of the game.

The fourth-year receiver out of Clemson was looking for a bounce-back performance after a disappointing Week 3 outing against the Los Angeles Rams. He had just two catches on eight targets for 21 yards in Cincinnati's 19-16 victory on Monday night.