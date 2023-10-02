PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be short-handed along the interior offensive line for their Week 5 matchup against Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.

Starting right guard Cam Jurgens was described by coach Nick Sirianni as "week-to-week" with a foot injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders.

Jurgens did not play in the second half. He was spotted by reporters after the game in a walking boot.

Sua Opeta, the fifth-year veteran out of Weber State, replaced Jurgens in the lineup and played "outstanding," according to Sirianni, who indicated Opeta would get his fifth career start if Jurgens can't go.

It will come against a Rams interior pass rush featuring Donald, the seven-time first-team All-Pro who has 2.5 sacks and six QB hits on the season.

"Always got to be alert for the best player on the field," Sirianni said. "Obviously I'm early in my studies here, but shoot, you don't have to have the tape on for very long to know where No. 99 is and how disruptive he is."

Jurgens, the team's second-round pick out of Nebraska in 2022, took over the starting right guard job after Isaac Seumalo departed in free agency. He is part of a unit that ranked first in ESPN's run block win rate (78%) and fourth in pass block win rate (68%) entering Week 4.