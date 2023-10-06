New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed was ruled out Friday with a concussion, meaning the Jets will face the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field without two of their top four corners.

Previously, dime back Brandin Echols (hamstring) was declared out for the game, forcing coach Robert Saleh to juggle his secondary in what looms as a huge game for the Jets (1-3), who have dropped three in a row.

Seldom-used corner Bryce Hall, a 2020 draft pick who started 24 games in his first two seasons, suddenly becomes a key player. Saleh wouldn't divulge his revamped lineup, but the top three corners figure to be Sauce Gardner, Michael Carter II and Hall.

Saleh didn't rule out playing Carter, used exclusively in the slot, in Reed's spot on the outside.

"Whatever we have to do to win a football game," he said.

The Jets also list Justin Hardee as a corner, but he plays exclusively on special teams. They probably will elevate a corner from the practice squad for the game.

They also could have moving parts at safety, with starter Tony Adams -- out two games with a hamstring injury -- slated to return. Adams, a former college corner, could play the slot if they decide to go with a three-safety look. Veteran Adrian Amos has been starting in Adams' place.

Wednesday, Saleh expressed optimism about Reed's chances of playing, but it would've been a first for 2023. This season, no player in the NFL has played the week after suffering a concussion.

Reed was injured in Sunday night's 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He played every defensive snap, but showed up Monday experiencing concussion symptoms, according to Saleh. The Jets didn't reveal it until Wednesday.

While Gardner -- a first-team All-Pro as a rookie -- gets most of the recognition, Reed is considered an integral part of the defense because the coaches feel comfortable in matching him up against top receivers.

"D.J. is a special football player and he alleviates some of the pressure of trying to be perfect with regards to matchup because you feel comfortable about all your matchups when those two are on the field at the same time, him and Sauce," Saleh said. "Any time you don't have a player of his caliber out there, you're kind of put behind the eight ball, but we'll be fine."

The Broncos (1-3) put up solid passing numbers in their first four games. Quarterback Russell Wilson ranked ninth in passing yardage (1,019) and tied for second in touchdown passes (nine).