Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to start Monday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Garoppolo missed the team's Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers while in the concussion protocol. He suffered the concussion in a Week 3 loss to the Steelers but never left the game. A postgame evaluation determined the injury.

Rookie Aidan O'Connell started at quarterback last week for the Raiders. He went 24-for-39 with no touchdowns, one interception, and was sacked seven times in his NFL debut.

Las Vegas has lost three straight games since a Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos.