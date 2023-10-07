Dan Orlovsky cites Von Miller's return and the Bills' current form as to why he's picking them to beat the Jaguars. (0:52)

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson will be on the field for the first time this season when the Jaguars play the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Robinson was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He accompanied the team to London for their Oct. 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons and practiced at left tackle every day this week.

Head coach Doug Pederson said Friday he wanted to wait until Saturday before making anything official.

"Cam had a good week," Pederson said. "We will get through tomorrow and make sure that we're all on board and comfortable with making that move."

Walker Little, who had started the first four games at left tackle, practiced at left guard and will play there against the Bills. The Jaguars benched starting left guard Ben Bartch for the Falcons game and replaced him with veteran backup Tyler Shatley.

Robinson ranked 59th in pass block win rate among offensive tackles in 2022, per ESPN Stats & Information research. He missed the final three games of the regular season and both Jaguars playoff games after suffering a knee injury in Jacksonville's overtime victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 18.

Robinson has started 75 games for the Jaguars since they drafted him in the second round in 2017.