Jeff Saturday and Domonique Foxworth discuss Bill Belichick's future in New England after a 1-4 start this season. (1:39)

Mac Jones will remain the Patriots' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Raiders, coach Bill Belichick confirmed Wednesday.

"Yeah, we're not making any changes," Belichick said.

Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien had said Tuesday that he expected Jones, who has been pulled from each of the Patriots' past two games, would start Sunday at Las Vegas.

Jones is 105-of-168 for 1,008 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions on the season, as the Patriots are 1-4 and in last place in the AFC East. The team's 10 turnovers are the third highest total in the NFL.

Jones has had four turnovers returned for touchdowns this season, and the Patriots have had 34 consecutive offensive drives without a touchdown, their longest streak under Belichick (since 2000).

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.