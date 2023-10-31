Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired guard Ezra Cleveland from the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday afternoon in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

To make room on the roster the team released veteran guard Ben Bartch.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on "The Pat McAfee Show" shortly after the news broke that Cleveland would improve the depth along the offensive line, which is dealing with a knee injury to starting left guard Walker Little.

"It's just a matter of getting him caught up and getting him in the room with a really good offensive line," Pederson said on McAfee's show. "... Getting a guy like Ezra, we got a starting-type guard. Really, really solidifies our offensive line and makes us better."

Cleveland has started 49 games in three-plus seasons for the Vikings. He had started 45 consecutive games until missing the last two with a foot injury. He was an offensive tackle at Boise State but the Vikings moved him to guard after drafting him in the second round in 2020.

Veteran Dalton Risner will be the Vikings' new starting left guard. He has started the team's past two games while Cleveland was sidelined by a foot injury.

Little missed two games with a knee injury before returning to the field last Sunday against Pittsburgh, but only played on special teams. He started the season at left tackle but moved inside to left guard after Cam Robinson returned from a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Bartch began the season as the Jaguars' starting left guard but got benched for veteran Tyler Shatley in Week 4. Shatley has started at left guard since Little's injury.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.