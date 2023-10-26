Open Extended Reactions

We're days away from the 2023 NFL trade deadline, as teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 31 to make deals and try to boost their rosters for a playoff push.

There have been a handful of trades during the season, with wide receivers Van Jefferson (Falcons), Mecole Hardman Jr. (Chiefs) and Chase Claypool (Dolphins) among the players on new teams. We know the Broncos could be active for the right offers, and that the Raiders are likely to hold on to star wideout Davante Adams. There's also a lingering trade request, as Panthers pass-catcher Terrace Marshall Jr. was given permission by the front office to seek a trade. And on Monday, the Eagles made a big move by landing Titans safety Kevin Byard in a deal.

What else could be in store as the deadline inches closer? We're tracking every trade since training camp, with analysis and highlights from our team of NFL reporters (latest info on top). We'll continue to add news, nuggets and buzz as trades occur:

Oct. 25

Who will get traded, and which teams might be the most active? Could a contender add a talented pass-rusher? Will an under-the-radar team emerge and make some deals?

Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler answer the big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 8.

Oct. 24

Jerry Jones is willing to make a move to improve the Dallas Cowboys before the trade deadline, but he doesn't plan to initiate talks with other teams, he said Tuesday.

"It will have to come our way. I don't want to preclude it in any way, but it always does. ... The initiation of an opportunity to make a trade that would help us principally has to start over on the other end. That's not showing a lack of aggressiveness, it's just how it starts," the Cowboys' owner and general manager said during his weekly interview with "Shan & RJ" on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

The trade deadline keeps growing with activity every year, and there's no reason to think this season will be any different. With the trade deadline a week away (Oct. 31), we asked our NFL Nation writers to pick one player from the team they cover who could be dealt between now and Halloween.

Oct. 23

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding a much-needed reinforcement for their banged-up secondary, acquiring safety Kevin Byard in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, a source confirmed to ESPN. The Eagles are sending safety Terrell Edmunds plus two draft picks -- 2024 fifth- and sixth-round selections -- to the Titans, the source said.

Oct. 21

The Las Vegas Raiders have informed teams that they are not trading Davante Adams before the deadline, regardless of how unhappy the star receiver is with the offense, league sources told ESPN.

The Raiders have made it clear to teams that they are not interested in moving on from Adams, even if the All-Pro is open to a trade, according to sources. Adams signed a five-year deal with Las Vegas in 2022 and was intended to be one of the centerpieces of Raiders coach Josh McDaniels' offense.

Oct. 20

The NFL trade deadline is 11 days away, which makes it far too early -- yet never too soon -- to talk about the buzz around potential deals.

Personnel executives are making exploratory calls to people they trust, searching for intel or honest conversations. Not everyone reveals true intentions. Some ask general questions such as, "Who do you like on my roster?" Others simply aren't getting any real trade inquiries. Here's an early look at the trade deadline after we worked the phones.

Oct. 19

Running back Saquon Barkley made his intentions crystal clear with the NFL's trade deadline: He wants to remain with the New York Giants.

"Sitting here, everyone knows how I feel. Everyone knows I don't want to get traded," Barkley said. "I don't think anyone in their right mind would want to get traded anywhere. It's not an easy thing to do. You have to move. I have a family. I would love to be here.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has received permission to seek a trade, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Panthers (0-6) have discussed the matter with agent Vince Taylor and the team says Marshall is welcome back if a trade does not materialize, the sources said.

Oct. 18

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., a member of two Super Bowl-winning teams with the Chiefs, returned to Kansas City via a trade from the New York Jets. The Chiefs are sending a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to the Jets for Hardman and a 2025 seventh-round pick,.

NFL trading season is already in full effect. In the past couple of weeks, we've seen cornerback J.C. Jackson, running back Cam Akers, wide receiver Chase Claypool and edge rusher Randy Gregory all change teams. A common thread through each of those moves? Teams willing to give up disappointing veterans for late-round picks.

I've gone through every NFL roster, identified weaknesses and found players who could make sense across 15 viable swaps. Some of these moves are player-for-player deals, but most are like those we've seen this season, in which teams have given up players off the back half of their roster for late-round picks.

Oct. 11

Kirk Cousins provided a very Kirk Cousins-like response when asked about intensifying public discussion of the possibility that the Minnesota Vikings could try to deal him before the NFL's trade deadline on Oct. 31.

"You know, I am just very focused on the Bears and going 1-0 this week," Cousins said. "And anything else is not worth my time or energy or attention."

Oct. 10

The Atlanta Falcons traded for Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson on Tuesday. As part of the deal, the Falcons sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Rams for a seventh-round selection in the same year.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver has played in 49 games for Los Angeles, making 30 starts. His best year came in 2021, when the Rams made their Super Bowl run. He started every game that season and had career highs in targets (89), catches (50), yards (802) and touchdowns (six).

Oct. 8

Randy Gregory was the first player traded away by the Denver Broncos this season, but he might not be the last, league sources told ESPN. The Broncos have gotten calls about other players on their roster as well and could be active ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline depending on how they fare over the next few weeks, according to league sources.

Oct. 6

Since coach Kyle and general manager John Lynch arrived in 2017, the San Francisco 49ers have made a habit of devoting resources to bolstering their defensive line. They did it again Friday when they agreed to a trade with the Denver Broncos that will bring edge rusher Randy Gregory to the Bay Area.

The Niners acquired Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Broncos for a 2024 sixth-round pick, the teams announced.

The Miami Dolphins have traded for embattled Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool and placed left tackle Terron Armstead on injured reserve, the team announced. The Dolphins will send a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Bears for Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Claypool, 25, spent less than a year with the Bears, who traded a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 1 to get him.

Oct. 4

The New England Patriots have agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for cornerback J.C. Jackson, sources told ESPN. The Patriots are sending a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Chargers, who will send Jackson and a 2025 seventh-round pick to New England, a source told ESPN.

Sept. 20

The Minnesota Vikings continued an aggressive response to their rushing woes, acquiring running back Cam Akers from the Los Angeles Rams, the teams announced. The deal includes a swap of 2026 draft picks, with the Vikings also getting a conditional seventh-round pick and the Rams getting a conditional sixth-rounder.

Preseason trade news, buzz and analysis

The Indianapolis Colts did not find what it felt was a fair value offer for running back Jonathan Taylor and are not trading its All-Pro running back Tuesday, league sources told ESPN.

With no trade materializing Tuesday, Taylor is expected to remain on the physically unable to perform list, making him ineligible to play the first four games.

The Denver Broncos traded tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2025 sixth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Denver had planned to waive Okwuegbunam, but the Eagles were interested in trading for him.

The Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins have swapped cornerbacks who could be in need of fresh starts. The Dolphins sent 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene to the Cowboys for 2021 second-round pick Kelvin Joseph as teams prepared their initial 53-man rosters Tuesday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Igbinoghene started just five of 32 games in his time with Miami, intercepting one pass. Joseph had just three starts in 26 games with the Cowboys with no interceptions. Igbinoghene is set to make $2.144 million in the final year of his rookie deal, while Joseph is set to make $1.367 million and is signed through next year. Igbinoghene was inactive for 14 games the last two seasons, while Joseph was a core special-teamer for the Cowboys, hardly what was expected when he was selected No. 44 overall in the 2021 draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded offensive lineman/fullback Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. Green was drafted in the third round in 2021.

Though Green was primarily a guard in college, the Steelers initially moved him to center, where he started 15 games his rookie season. The move was a rocky one, and Green moved back to guard. He was inactive every game last season after losing a training camp battle for left guard to Kevin Dotson, who the Steelers traded to the L.A. Rams on Sunday, and he was firmly on the bubble after a training camp where the Steelers also experimented with him at fullback in short yardage situations.

The Texans have dealt with injuries on the interior of the offensive line. Kenyon Green, a first-round pick last year, has dealt with injuries throughout training camp. During the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints, he injured his right arm during the second quarter.

The Kansas City Chiefs traded a sixth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Farrell, a fourth-round pick by the Raiders in 2022, played in nine games as a rookie last season and had 12 tackles with two QB hits and 1.5 stuffs. He is added to a Chiefs team without Chris Jones, who continues his holdout, and Charles Omenihu, who was suspended by the league for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy for the first six games of the season.

The New England Patriots have traded veteran kicker Nick Folk to the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick, a league source confirmed to ESPN. Folk, who turns 39 in November, enters his 16th NFL season and is tied for 23rd on the all-time list with 353 career field goals. He ranks fifth among active kickers.

The Denver Broncos have traded for New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz, team sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday. The Broncos released Brandon McManus in May and when camp opened, Elliott Fry and Brett Maher were competing for the job.

The New York Giants have traded for Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham, sources confirm to ESPN.

The Carolina Panthers acquired wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a swap of conditional 2025 seventh-rounders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Smith-Marsette was drafted in the fifth round in 2021 by the Minnesota Vikings. He has six career regular-season catches.

The Chicago Bears are looking for some more offensive line depth and got it in the form of veteran guard Dan Feeney, who was traded from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2024, a source confirmed to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. With Teven Jenkins "week-to-week" with a leg injury, Feeney provides versatility and insurance.

The Cleveland Browns are switching kickers less than two weeks before the season opener. On Monday, the Browns acquired Dustin Hopkins from the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told ESPN, ending Cade York's tenure as Cleveland's kicker. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Browns sent a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Chargers in return.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett, through agent Drew Rosenhaus, is gauging the market for the potential to play more elsewhere, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday. The Eagles plan to keep Barnett but understand their deep pass-rush roster could limit playing time.

The New England Patriots have acquired offensive tackle Vederian Lowe from the Minnesota Vikings for a sixth-round pick, sources told ESPN's Kevin Seifert and Mike Reiss. Lowe played in four games last season and was going to be a backup with the Vikings this year.

With a surplus of depth on the interior of the offensive line, the Pittsburgh Steelers are sending former fourth-round pick Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams, sources told ESPN on Sunday. The Steelers acquire the Rams' 2024 fourth-round and 2025 fifth-round pick, while the Rams get the Steelers' 2024 fifth-round and 2025 sixth-round pick, sources said.

The New England Patriots have shipped backup running back Pierre Strong Jr. to the Cleveland Browns for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr., according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. Strong was a fourth-round pick in last year's draft, while Wheatley went undrafted in 2020. Strong had been projected to be fourth on the Pats' running back depth chart.

Wheatley, the son of former Michigan standout and NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley, potentially helps address arguably the Patriots' greatest need. Injuries and inconsistency on the offensive line have been a top storyline in training camp and the preseason and Wheatley gives them a developmental prospect with size and strength (6-foot-6, 320 pounds).

Date: Aug. 26

Defensive end Trevis Gipson has received permission from the Chicago Bears to seek a trade, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Gipson had seven sacks in 2021 and could be looking to get back into a 3-4 scheme.

The San Francisco 49ers are sending quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The trade comes after the Niners made the decision earlier this week to give Sam Darnold the No. 2 job behind Brock Purdy despite trading three first-round picks to draft Lance third overall in 2021.

The Arizona Cardinals have traded for quarterback Joshua Dobbs in a deal with the Cleveland Browns, a source told ESPN. The Browns will get back the fifth-round selection that Arizona had in a previous deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a source. And Cleveland will also send over a seventh-rounder to the Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals are sending offensive tackle Josh Jones -- who had nine starts last year -- and a seventh-round draft pick to the Houston Texans for a fifth-round pick, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jones is in the final year of his rookie contract. The deal is pending a physical.

The Arizona Cardinals have moved on from 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Simmons with about two weeks left until Week 1. Arizona traded Simmons, a converted linebacker, to the New York Giants for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Jonathan Taylor could be a step closer to getting his wish, but time is of the essence. The Indianapolis Colts have given Taylor until Tuesday to find a suitable trade after authorizing the star running back earlier this week to engage with other teams in search of a trade partner. Six teams have inquired about Taylor's availability, and two of them have engaged the Colts with offers, including the Miami Dolphins, a source told ESPN on Wednesday.

The situation remains fluid, and it is unclear whether a team is willing to meet the Colts' trade demands, which have been described by sources as being a first-round pick or a package of picks worth similar value.

Date: July 19

The New York Jets agreed to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions. The Lions also receive a 2025 seventh-round pick in the deal, while the Jets get a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick, according to the source. The Lions later waived Mims a month after he was acquired. Mims suffered an ankle injury during a recent training camp practice and then suffered a calf injury during his rehab, a source confirmed to ESPN's Rich Cimini. Mims will become an unrestricted free agent.