INDIANAPOLIS -- The Miami Dolphins weren't the only team interested in acquiring Jonathan Taylor from the Indianapolis Colts.

The Green Bay Packers also were in talks with the Colts and had legitimate interest in trading for the star running back, sources told ESPN.

Indianapolis moved forward after its self-imposed deadline of Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET came and went without receiving what the team deemed an acceptable offer for Taylor, who requested a trade last month and was authorized by the Colts last week to seek out a trade partner.

But the Packers emerging as a contender remains relevant because Taylor can still be traded, even though he is on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and therefore must miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

A source told ESPN that there is still trade interest in Taylor and the All-Pro would still welcome a trade. The NFL's trade deadline is Oct. 31.

The Dolphins, sources said, also were in talks with the Colts and discussed several possible deals -- including deals that involved draft picks and players -- but none of those proposals enticed the Colts to act. It remains unclear what the Packers offered or what their level of interest might be moving forward.

The Packers have three running backs on their initial 53-man roster: veterans Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon along with undrafted rookie Emanuel Wilson.

Jones, 28, is under contract through 2024 but agreed to take a $5 million pay cut this offseason. The 2020 Pro Bowler will make $11 million this season, including an $8.52 million signing bonus that was paid at the time of his restructure. Jones is due to make $12 million next season, although none of that its guaranteed.

Dillon, 25, was a second-round draft selection in 2020 and is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

The Packers would've studied Taylor closely. Not only was he a college star at the nearby University of Wisconsin, where the Packers sent a strong contingent to scout, but Green Bay also was in the market for a running back in 2020 -- the year Taylor was draft-eligible.

But the Colts selected Taylor with the 41st overall pick that year, well ahead of the Packers, who selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round and ended up picking Dillon at No. 62 overall.

The Colts informed Taylor in May that they would not be extending his rookie contract until after the season, the final year of his deal. Upon reporting for training camp, Taylor informed the Colts that he had lingering ankle issues from a January surgery and requested a trade.

The next steps for Taylor could be quite consequential. According to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, Taylor's contract would toll for 2023 if he's still on the PUP list as of Week 6 and doesn't return to the active roster at some point this season. Taylor is scheduled to become a free agent in the spring, provided he earns an accrued season.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.