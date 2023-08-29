Stephen A. Smith breaks down why the Cowboys trading for Trey Lance indicates Jerry Jones is putting pressure on Dak Prescott to win in the playoffs. (1:20)

The 2023 NFL season will kick off next week as the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7 (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), which means teams are cutting their rosters in preparation.

Teams were required to finalize their 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. With the preseason already in the books, teams began making their 2023 roster cuts over the weekend.

Several notable cuts happened Monday, when the Arizona Cardinals cut veteran quarterback Colt McCoy, despite keeping Kyler Murray on the physically unable to perform list. The Houston Texans also parted ways with a veteran as they cut captain Christian Kirksey.

There have also been multiple trades this week -- including the deal that sent quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday night -- as teams look to make room or bolster their roster. Follow along on our preseason trade tracker for those moves.

We tracked the biggest moves across the league and compiled each roster cut here:

Biggest move: After Cade York struggled throughout preseason, the Browns made a move at kicker, trading for Dustin Hopkins in a deal with the Chargers before waiving York. It was a stunning fall for York, who was a fourth-round pick of the Browns just last year. York, however, missed three potential game-winning field goal attempts in Cleveland's final two preseason games, effectively sealing his fate after a rocky rookie year. -- Jake Trotter

Traded: OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr., QB Joshua Dobbs

Waived/released: CB Caleb Biggers, LB Cam Bright, TE Miller Forristall, TE Thomas Greaney, CB Gavin Heslop, OT Derrick Kelly II, S Nate Meadors, WR Anthony Schwartz (injury WR Jalen Wayne, G Colby Gossett, RB Jordan Wilkins, G Wes Martin, CB Lorenzo Burns, WR Jaelon Darden, RB/WR Demetric Felton Jr., RB Hassan Hall, WR Mike Harley Jr., DE Sam Kamara, DE Jeremiah Martin, S Tanner McCalister, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, QB Kellen Mond, DE Lonnie Phelps, LB Charlie Thomas III, DE Isaiah Thomas, DT Tommy Togiai, WR Austin Watkins Jr., K Cade York, G Michael Dunn, DT Trysten Hill, DT Maurice Hurst II, RB John Kelly Jr.

Reserve/injured: WR Jakeem Grant Sr., G Drew Forbes, WR Michael Woods II

Biggest move: The Commanders did not have any big surprises, but they did keep 11 defensive linemen -- one more than anticipated at the start of training camp. It also meant keeping four linebackers -- but that position also was impacted by having secondary depth and multiple players who can fill a hybrid safety/linebacker role. Keeping 11 linemen means they have seven defensive ends, including rookies KJ Henry (fifth round) and Andre Jones Jr. (seventh round). With their top five defensive ends all entering the last year of their contract, Washington needs younger and cheaper depth. They did cut two players who likely will be re-signed in fullback/tight end Alex Armah and center Tyler Larsen. -- John Keim

Waived/released: WR/R Kazmeir Allen, OL Tyler Larsen, DE Will Bradley-King, OL Alex Akingbulu, DT Abdullah Anderson, TE/FB Alex Armah, T Jaryd Jones-Smith, G Nolan Laufenberg, DT Benning Potoa'e, S Kendall Smith, WR Brycen Tremayne, CB Jace Whittaker, S Terrell Burgess, RB Derrick Gore, CB Rachad Wildgoose, QB Jake Fromm, OL Mason Brooks, CB Nick Whiteside II, LB De'Jon Harris, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, WR Zion Bowens, LB Milo Eifler, CB DaMarcus Fields, LB Ferrod Gardner, S Joshua Kalu, WR Marcus Kemp, DT Isaiah Mack, DT Anthony Montalvo, T/G Aaron Monteiro, RB Jaret Patterson, DE Joshua Pryor, CB DJ Stirgus

Reserve/suspended: OT Braeden Daniels, RB Jonathan Williams, WR Kyric McGowan, TE Brandon Dillon, TE Kaden Smith﻿

Biggest move: In a training camp with few roster spots to be determined and even fewer position battles, it's a kicker that created the biggest roster move. The Chargers traded veteran Dustin Hopkins to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick. Hopkins' season ended in Week 6 of 2022 after he converted four field goals, including a game winner in overtime, despite suffering a hamstring injury early in the game. In Week 9, the Bolts onboarded rookie Cameron Dicker who has proven efficient if not outstanding. He retains the job into his second NFL season and comes at a fraction of Hopkins' salary. -- Lindsey Thiry

Traded: K Dustin Hopkins

Waived/released: OLB Brevin Allen, OT Zack Bailey, S Tyler Baker-Williams, C Johari Branch, CB Cam Brown, WR Terrell Bynum, DL Jerrod Clark, LB Tae Crowder, WR Keelan Doss, QB Max Duggan, LB Nathan East, TE Michael Ezeike, OLB Andrew Farmer, CB Matt Hankins, WR John Hightower, RB Tyler Hoosman, CB Michael Jacquet, LB Mikel Jones, TE Hunter Kampmoyer, OT Matt Kaskey, OLB Carlo Kemp, DL Terrance Lang, LB Blake Lynch, DL David Moa, CB Tiawan Mullen, DL CJ Okoye, OG Austen Pleasants, RB Aaron Shampklin, OLB Ty Shelby, WR Darrius Shepherd, CB Amechi Uzodinma, C Isaac Weaver, DB Mark Webb Jr., WR Pokey Wilson, WR Milton Wright

Reserve/Physically unable to perform: DL Otito Ogbonnia, WR Jalen Guyton