ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders traded defensive end Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round pick, according to sources, cutting ties with their most productive pass rusher this season and signaling a change in direction for the franchise.

Young would have been a free agent after the season. Washington declined to pick up his fifth-year option in the offseason. It would have counted $17.452 million against the 2024 salary cap, but also would have been guaranteed money.

It was the second trade of the day for the Commanders, who also agreed to send defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 second-round pick, sources told Schefter.

Because there were lingering concerns about Young's right knee -- he tore the ACL and ruptured his patellar tendon in 2021 -- Washington was hesitant to make a commitment. Commanders coach Ron Rivera also said in the offseason that he hoped it would serve as motivation for Young to have a stronger season.

Young has five sacks in seven games after he missed the opener with a neck injury. Overall, in 34 games over his four seasons with Washington, Young had 14 sacks, 90 tackles and 6 forced fumbles (3 recoveries).

By trading Young and Sweat, the Commanders can turn their attention to quarterback Sam Howell, who has two years remaining on his rookie contract. That allows them to invest more at other spots.

The Commanders handed out big contracts to defensive tackles Jon Allen and Daron Payne in each of the past two offseasons, and the high-priced line did not result in productive play by the defense.

Washington's defense ranks 31st in scoring and 29th in yards per game. If those rankings continue, it would be the worst defensive showing in franchise history. Washington has never finished ranked in the bottom four of both points and yards since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

Washington does rank sixth in the league with 25 sacks but the Commanders are 23rd in pass rush win rate. Among defensive linemen, Young ranks fifth in this area -- but none of his linemates are in the top 55.

Washington opted for Young as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft rather than quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert in part because the franchise had drafted Dwayne Haskins the previous year in the first round. Though coach Ron Rivera was hired in January 2020, the staff knew then-owner Dan Snyder was the one who wanted to draft Haskins.

Young produced as a rookie with 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He returned a fumble for a touchdown.

However, Young started slow in 2021 with only 1.5 sacks in the first nine games. He then injured his knee. It was initially believed to only be an ACL, but news surfaced later about his patellar tendon. Young started practicing again in November but did not play until the final three games. Rivera said multiple times Young had to regain confidence in his knee, even after doctors had cleared his return.