FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- In a depth-based trade, the New England Patriots have acquired offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for running back Pierre Strong Jr., a source confirmed to ESPN.

Wheatley, the son of former Michigan standout and NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley, potentially helps address arguably the Patriots' greatest need. Injuries and inconsistency on the offensive line have been a top storyline in training camp and the preseason and Wheatley gives them a developmental prospect with size and strength (6-foot-6, 320 pounds).

Cleveland had four players ahead of the 26-year-old Wheatley at offensive tackle, meaning he was unlikely to make the 53-man roster, with no guarantee he would clear waivers to return to the practice squad. Wheatley has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game.

Meanwhile, the Browns have been in the market for a third running back behind Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford, and Strong potentially gives them a speedy complement to their depth chart. The Patriots had selected Strong in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Dakota State and move on from him after just one season in which he played sparingly on offense, totaling 10 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown, and seven receptions for 42 yards.

The Patriots have Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott atop their running back depth chart, and Strong projected to a backup role.

The trade is pending both players passing physicals and comes before all NFL teams must trim rosters to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Wheatley had been injured during a fight at Browns training camp on July 30, while Strong missed a week of training camp with a concussion.

NFL Network first reported the trade.

ESPN Browns reporter Jake Trotter contributed to this story.