The NFL wraps up its third and final set of preseason games this week as teams prepare to set their final 53-man rosters for the 2023 NFL regular season, which kicks off Thursday, Sept. 7, with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions.

Teams have to trim their rosters by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. They have been evaluating players across every position since training camp started in late July, and this week's preseason action offers one last chance to see players on the roster battling for a spot.

At the conclusion of each game, ESPN's NFL Nation reporters reveal how depth charts will look after final cuts and predict who will crack the 53-man roster. What is the biggest thing to know about each team's looming decisions, and who will make the team after Tuesday's deadline? Our reporters project it all, with analysis on the most important position battles to keep an eye on.

53-man roster projections for NFL teams that played Thursday, Aug. 24

Coach Arthur Smith has depth for the first time in Atlanta, which means difficult decisions come on cut-down day.

Michael Rothstein's final 53-man roster projection

The quarterback room bears watching -- did Mason Rudolph do enough to stick as the third QB? -- and defensive line is another spot to keep an eye on.

Brooke Pryor's final 53-man roster projection

The Colts will turn the offense over to a rookie QB, and the team's overall depth is razor-thin.

Stephen Holder's final 53-man roster projection

With D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny in the mix, Philly seems headed for a running back committee.

Tim McManus' final 53-man roster projection

NFL preseason game schedule for Friday, Aug. 25

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers: 8 p.m. ET, CBS

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans: 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers: 10 p.m. ET, NFL Network

NFL preseason game schedule for Saturday, Aug. 26

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs: 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. ET

New York Jets at New York Giants: 6 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders: 6:05 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars: 7 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys: 8 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos: 9 p.m. ET, NFL Network

NFL preseason game schedule for Sunday, Aug. 27

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints: 8 p.m. ET, FOX