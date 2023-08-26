SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers open the 2023 NFL regular season at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 10 at Acrisure Stadium.

Coming off a 13-4 season in which they fell one win short of a Super Bowl appearance, the 49ers find themselves once again smack in the middle of their window to win that elusive sixth Lombardi Trophy. The Niners lost a number of key starters and contributors in free agency but return their superstar nucleus plus a significant addition in the form of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

Throughout training camp, much of the focus has been on the quarterbacks and that will continue as the Niners trim to the initial 53. Brock Purdy has solidified himself atop the depth chart and Sam Darnold beat out Trey Lance for the No. 2 job. That resulted in Lance being dealt to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday for a fourth-round pick and leaves Brandon Allen as the No. 3. One thing is certain, as recent history has proved repeatedly: San Francisco needs multiple capable quarterbacks to get through the season.

Here's a 53-man roster projection: