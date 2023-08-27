ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Sean Payton, hired in January as the fifth different Broncos head coach since the start of the 2016 season, has said that he and his staff would go by "what we see.'' And given that the Broncos traded away five first- or second-round draft picks over the past two years, this is a roster in need of depth and will be in flux all season.

So, that means the Broncos might be one of the cruelest teams in the league as August turns to September, because there may be several players who make the cut of 53 who are then waived or cut a day or two later as the Broncos scour the waiver wire. Rosters leaguewide will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.