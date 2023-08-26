FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10 at Gillette Stadium.

The emergence of 2023 sixth-round picks Kayshon Boutte and Demario "Pop" Douglas have created a first-class "problem" at receiver, where veterans DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne are entrenched atop the depth chart and 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton is again sidelined by an undisclosed injury.

Coach Bill Belichick often has a surprise up his sleeve. What might it be this year?

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Patriots: