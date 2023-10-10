The Atlanta Falcons have traded for Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, the Falcons will send a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Rams for a sixth-round selection in the same year, the source said.

Jefferson is in his fourth season out of Florida, and he has eight catches for 108 yards and no touchdowns this season. A source had told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler earlier on Tuesday the Rams were looking for a new home for Jefferson.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver has played in 49 games for Los Angeles, making 30 starts. His best year came in 2021 when the Rams made their Super Bowl run. He started every game that season and had career highs in targets (89), catches (50), yards (802) and touchdowns (six).

Jefferson, 27, has struggled to secure a substantial role this season in part because of the emergence of rookie star Puka Nacua and second-year receiver Tutu Atwell. He was on the field for just two offensive plays in the Rams' 23-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, as Los Angeles receiving corps was bolstered by All-Pro Cooper Kupp's return from injured reserve.

Jefferson will now join an Atlanta receiving corps led by Drake London, the Falcons' first-round pick in 2022, and Mack Hollins, who signed a one-year contract with Atlanta this past offseason. He provides another offensive option for the Falcons and second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, who is coming off the best game of his career completing 75.7% of his passes for 329 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

With a late-round pick swap, it's a low-risk, potentially high-reward move for Atlanta, similar to the trade the franchise made with New England for tight end Jonnu Smith in March. Smith now leads the Falcons in receiving yards (246) and is tied with Bijan Robinson for the team lead in receptions (21).

The Falcons also have tight end Kyle Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, as a receiving target. Jefferson and Pitts were teammates for two seasons at Florida.