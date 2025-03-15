Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Commanders have re-signed defensive end Clelin Ferrell to a one-year deal, a source told ESPN on Saturday.

Ferrell provides another veteran end for the Commanders, who have loaded up on run-stopping depth along their defensive front.

He started 10 of the 14 regular-season games he played in last season, finishing with 3.5 sacks -- one shy of his career high and tying his 2023 total, reached in 17 games, with the San Francisco 49ers. Ferrell opened as a reserve in the final four regular-season games and the Commanders' three playoff contests.

Ferrell, 27, was inactive from Weeks 3-5 because of a nagging knee injury that limited him in the preseason. Ferrell first injured the knee in the 2023 regular-season finale and missed the postseason. But he did play in Washington's final 15 games.

The Raiders drafted Ferrell with the fourth overall pick in 2019. He played four years with the Raiders before signing a one-year deal with San Francisco.

In 89 career games with 57 starts, Ferrell, considered more of a run stopper, has recorded 17 sacks and 25 tackles for a loss.