CINCINNATI -- Two of the Bengals' biggest stars could be landing new deals soon.

The team's front office is actively working to get wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins signed to contract extensions as quickly as possible, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday afternoon. Progress on the deals for Chase, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract, and Higgins, who received the franchise tag for the second straight year, has been made in recent days on long-term extensions.

When those finally hit the books, they could end up being massive. The expectation around the NFL is that Chase's contract will average between $40.1 million to $41 million, sources told Schefter, which would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history. That mark is currently held by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who signed his four-year extension worth $40 million per season Friday.

The expectation among league executives reached by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is that Higgins will earn close to $30 million per year on a new deal, which would put his salary among the top six to seven wideouts in the NFL.

The development comes following a slow week for Cincinnati at the start of free agency. The biggest deals were re-signing defensive tackle BJ Hill to a three-year contract that averages $11 million per season and tight end Mike Gesicki to a three-year contract averaging $8.5 million annually. The Bengals signed former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton (two years) and re-signed defensive end Joseph Ossai (one year) to contracts that average $7 million annually.

Ossai, a third-round pick in 2021, noted that the conversations about Higgins, Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is also looking for a hefty extension, were understood throughout negotiations. The Bengals are allowing Hendrickson to seek a trade.

Asked about the potential of retaining all three players for 2025, Ossai raised his eyebrows and smiled about the lofty possibility.

"People would love to have them back," Ossai said Friday. "The confidence they bring to the team, you're going out there and you have, you know, Ja'Marr and Tee as a tandem. You can win any game."

Throughout the offseason, the Bengals have strongly been in favor of bringing Higgins and Chase back despite the price tags.

At the NFL scouting combine in February, de facto general manager Duke Tobin repeatedly stated the team's desire to give Chase a record-breaking extension after his historic 2024 season that saw him win the receiving triple crown. Quarterback Joe Burrow has also been vocal about making sure the team finds a way to retain its best players.